Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

