Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after buying an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DraftKings by 6,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,972,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,695 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.