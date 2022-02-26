Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 15,960 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.49% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter worth about $502,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 97.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.