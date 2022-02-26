CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $676.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.03 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,020.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,320.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

