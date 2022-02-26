ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.26

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 234841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $540.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 947,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 725,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.