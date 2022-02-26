Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.16. The company had a trading volume of 486,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

