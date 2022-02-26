Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.47.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.03. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,949,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 564.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

