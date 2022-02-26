Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $673.03 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.