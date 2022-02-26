Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CVR opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

