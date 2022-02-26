Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $997.41 million and approximately $88.25 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,067,795 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

