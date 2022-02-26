China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.33% of China Natural Resources worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

