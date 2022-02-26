Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.38. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

