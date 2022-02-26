ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:COFS opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.83. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

