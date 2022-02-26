Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,787 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,787 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $2,167,727.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DASH opened at $100.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.69. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $257.25.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.
About DoorDash (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.