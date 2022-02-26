Christopher Gibson Sells 100,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $1,246,710.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 100 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $2,002.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $21,730.86.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $64,093.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

