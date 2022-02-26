CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 685,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 320,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 882,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 157,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

