Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.56 billion-$53.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.71 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.870 EPS.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,961,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,883,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.