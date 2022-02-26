Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 377,010 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,010 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.56% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $15,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,218,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 24.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 4.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 144,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 66.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

