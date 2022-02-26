Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 526,258 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 526,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.80 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.