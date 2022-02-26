Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,088 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday.

RBB opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.92.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

