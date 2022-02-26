Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDIV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 521,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

