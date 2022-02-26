Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Citizens were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Citizens by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIA. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

CIA opened at $4.41 on Friday. Citizens, Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

