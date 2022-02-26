Citigroup Inc. Invests $42,000 in Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,319,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,070,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.