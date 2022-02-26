Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,094 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FREQ. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $53.85.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

