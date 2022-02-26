CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.40 and a 200 day moving average of $252.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.