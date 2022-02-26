CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $102,000 in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 449,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zynga by 1,605.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 803,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

