CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $213,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 760 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $207.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.40. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

