ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ClearOne from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a PE ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 1,538,461 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,587,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,128. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

