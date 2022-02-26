Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at SVB Leerink

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.78.
Shares of CLOV stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $28.85.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
