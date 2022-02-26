Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at SVB Leerink

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.78.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 999.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 725,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.