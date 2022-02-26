Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,010 ($40.94).

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,136 ($29.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,503.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,523.11. The company has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,000.04 ($27.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.21).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 163 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,498 ($33.97) per share, with a total value of £4,071.74 ($5,537.52). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 467 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,292.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

