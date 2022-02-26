Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 63,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

