Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Codexis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Codexis has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Codexis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Codexis by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

