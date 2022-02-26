Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.18

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 10166231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 47,069 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.