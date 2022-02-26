Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE CNS opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.33. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 87.37% and a net margin of 36.21%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

