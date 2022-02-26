Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

