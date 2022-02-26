Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 1,533 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $64,125.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 881,891 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 762,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

