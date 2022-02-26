Colony Group LLC Buys New Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 59,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 642,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $6,103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $22,185,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRVA opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $50.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,115 over the last quarter.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

