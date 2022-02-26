Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.15 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

