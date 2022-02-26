Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.32% of Neogen worth $14,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 90.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,479,000 after buying an additional 5,882,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 103.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 97.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,371,000 after acquiring an additional 486,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 96.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after acquiring an additional 452,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 477.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 445,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile (Get Rating)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.