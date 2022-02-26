Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Novanta by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Novanta by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Novanta by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NOVT opened at $137.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $184.44.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

