Comerica Bank Sells 29,250 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

