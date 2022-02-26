Comerica Bank Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $300.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.28 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.87 and its 200 day moving average is $330.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

