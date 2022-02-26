Comparing Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF – Get Rating) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abliva AB (publ) N/A -81.15% -71.29% Alpine Immune Sciences -169.03% -58.85% -24.88%

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Alpine Immune Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abliva AB (publ) $20,000.00 674.18 -$6.54 million N/A N/A Alpine Immune Sciences $9.34 million 26.78 -$27.94 million ($1.73) -4.95

Abliva AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Abliva AB (publ) and Alpine Immune Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.64%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Abliva AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abliva AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Abliva AB is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. Its projects include KL1333 and NV354. The company was founded by Eskil Elmer on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

