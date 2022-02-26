Comparing California BanCorp (CALB) & Its Peers

California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB – Get Rating) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare California BanCorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares California BanCorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|California BanCorp
|$65.47 million
|$13.37 million
|14.15
|California BanCorp Competitors
|$1.27 billion
|$286.68 million
|12.42
Risk and Volatility
California BanCorp has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
45.5% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of California BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for California BanCorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|California BanCorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|California BanCorp Competitors
|2203
|9198
|7455
|536
|2.33
As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 14.20%. Given California BanCorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California BanCorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares California BanCorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|California BanCorp
|20.42%
|9.32%
|0.68%
|California BanCorp Competitors
|29.13%
|12.50%
|1.26%
Summary
California BanCorp competitors beat California BanCorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
California BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
