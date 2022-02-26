Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

