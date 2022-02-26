Conceal Tops 24-Hour Volume of $84,856.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $84,856.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,971.00 or 1.00057252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00071858 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00238256 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00146579 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.26 or 0.00290798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003902 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00027818 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,637,256 coins and its circulating supply is 11,348,314 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

