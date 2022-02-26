Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 71.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 238,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 22.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 64.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at $2,902,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Yandex Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.