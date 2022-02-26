Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $51.84 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

