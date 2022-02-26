Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.02

Shares of Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and traded as high as $15.99. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 2,900 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26.

Get Conrad Industries alerts:

Conrad Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.