Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

CSTM stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.20. Constellium has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Constellium by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Constellium by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

